Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.16.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. 46,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,691 shares of company stock worth $4,882,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ball by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

