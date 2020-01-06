Bank of America Upgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $58,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,407 shares of company stock worth $1,949,490. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.