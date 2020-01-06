Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $44.61 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $142,066.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $835,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

