Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $98,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $77.45 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

