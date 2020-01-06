Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

