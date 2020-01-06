BANKEX Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, BANKEX has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Upbit and Bittrex. BANKEX has a market cap of $735,314.00 and $48,735.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.73 or 0.06053612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036332 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001306 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,690,932 tokens. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Simex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

