Barclays Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 115 Price Target

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 115 price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NESN. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 111.73.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

