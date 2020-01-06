Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 183.30 ($2.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.54.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

