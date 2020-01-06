Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.51. Barclays shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 1,523,115 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

