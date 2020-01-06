Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €66.00 ($76.74) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €67.27 ($78.22) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.