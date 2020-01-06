Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,104,665 shares of company stock worth $912,758 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAS remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45. Basic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.