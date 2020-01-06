Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,016,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,765. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

