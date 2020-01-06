Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €65.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.55 ($86.69).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €72.39 ($84.17) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12 month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.33.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

