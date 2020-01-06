Beacon Wealthcare Inc Has $67.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Wealthcare Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 46.3% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 235,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $126.32 and a 1-year high of $164.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.