Beacon Wealthcare Inc Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 6.2% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,769,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.