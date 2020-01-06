Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,099.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $7.50 and $10.39. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $900,515.00 and approximately $36,099.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 211,654,418 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

