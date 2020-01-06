Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Down 5%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.33, 709,935 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,264,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.67% and a negative net margin of 4,768.13%. Analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 56,941 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.