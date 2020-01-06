Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Trading Up 0.2%

Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.26, approximately 3,873 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 970,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLU shares. JBL Advisors started coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,129,000.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

