Benchmark Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $72.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.52.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

