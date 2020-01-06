Benchmark Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $137.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $129.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

EA traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,252,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after acquiring an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $438,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

