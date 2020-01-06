BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.86 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,928,000 after buying an additional 944,600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 13,937,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,893,000 after buying an additional 683,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 68.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after buying an additional 1,449,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 79.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after buying an additional 1,492,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

