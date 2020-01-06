BidaskClub Downgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Sell

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $368.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,087,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 669,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

