BidaskClub Lowers Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Buy

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Immunomedics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth $812,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 536,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.