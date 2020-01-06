BidaskClub Upgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to “Buy”

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.88. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $138.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

