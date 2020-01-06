BidaskClub Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Buy

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $3,760,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

