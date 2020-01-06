BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0235 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.90 or 0.06114851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001852 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BDP is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass' official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

