Bilby (LON:BILB) Trading Up 1.6%

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) shares were up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.45 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.45 ($0.37), approximately 57,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 35,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

About Bilby (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

