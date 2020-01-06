Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. ValuEngine downgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.34.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bilibili by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 23.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

