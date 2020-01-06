Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

BILL opened at $38.01 on Monday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

