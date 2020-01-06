Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.33. Biocept shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 97,017 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 268.76% and a negative net margin of 552.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

