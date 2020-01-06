Bismuth Price Up 5.9% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $6,150.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000596 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 121.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.