BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $208,961.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $208,961.00 and $2,332.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00054333 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00082784 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,551.59 or 0.99309859 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00055243 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001698 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,259,279 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

