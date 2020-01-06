Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $236.38 or 0.03134789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Exrates, B2BX and Graviex. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and $2.14 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,556.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00652319 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000503 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,208,325 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coinrail, FCoin, Bibox, Huobi, CoinEgg, GOPAX, Kraken, Coinsuper, Fatbtc, B2BX, Koineks, Bitfinex, Bisq, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Altcoin Trader, Bitso, Coinbe, Bithumb, Coinnest, WazirX, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Exrates, cfinex, BTCC, IDCM, BTC Markets, Trade Satoshi, Bitinka, Tidex, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Trade By Trade, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitstamp, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Sistemkoin, Braziliex, CEX.IO, Coinroom, CPDAX, QuadrigaCX, ChaoEX, Independent Reserve, Buda, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, Livecoin, bitFlyer, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Liqui, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, Bitsane, Exmo, Zaif, Coinhub, Coinbase Pro, Coindeal, COSS, Mercatox, HBUS, Crex24, Allcoin, BTC Trade UA, BX Thailand, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, Bittrex, ABCC, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Coinsquare, Ovis, MBAex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Graviex, Iquant, Gate.io, Cobinhood, RightBTC, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, UEX, BitBay, Korbit, Liquid, ZB.COM, C2CX, xBTCe, BigONE, OKCoin International, DSX, EXX, CoinBene, Coinone, BitMarket, Instant Bitex, Kuna, Bit-Z, Bitbank, Koinim, DragonEX, Bit2C, Kucoin, Zebpay, ACX, BitForex, WEX, Koinex, Negocie Coins, BiteBTC, Coinfloor and QBTC. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.