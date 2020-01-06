Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Hits Market Cap of $607,438.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00059438 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $607,438.00 and $19,140.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004136 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000817 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,237 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

