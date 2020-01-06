BitTorrent (BTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84.67 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $64.85 million and $84.67 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.01533303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

