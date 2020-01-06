BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $9,970.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00022606 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,698,700 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

