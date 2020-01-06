BlitzPredict Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $96,385.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004150 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001257 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000816 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

