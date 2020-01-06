Bloom (BLT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $103.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Bittrex and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00193922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01529747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00128327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

