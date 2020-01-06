Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $302.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.97), with a volume of 63262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.89).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.59.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

