BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of BMCH opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $372,799.00. Insiders sold 74,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,799,000 after buying an additional 368,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,486,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter worth $24,609,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter worth $16,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

