BMO Capital Markets Raises ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$100.00

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEX from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ONEX from C$90.00 to C$88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE ONEX traded up C$1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. ONEX has a fifty-two week low of C$72.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.69. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.00.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

