BOMB Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00009092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $660,582.00 and approximately $36,996.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00054648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00083480 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,625.35 or 1.00393840 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00057424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,349 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

