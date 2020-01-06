Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 535,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after acquiring an additional 978,644 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $45.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

