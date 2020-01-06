Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $21.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 122,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 266,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $3,477,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.