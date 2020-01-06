Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 882,363 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,185,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,650. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $115.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

