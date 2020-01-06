Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Bit-Z. Bounty0x has a market cap of $241,879.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00193074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.01539114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00127186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

