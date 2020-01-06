BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,694,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

