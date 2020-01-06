Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $458.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $458.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.60 million to $464.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $422.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.05. 3,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

