Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.40 EPS

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FMAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.44. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $329.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

