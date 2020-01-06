Brokerages Anticipate Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $87,966,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 871,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,998,000 after acquiring an additional 702,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 894,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after acquiring an additional 631,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,675,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,948,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $40,618,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

